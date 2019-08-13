Japan Producer Prices Unchanged In July

(RTTNews) - Producer prices in Japan were flat on month in July, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday, following the 0.5 percent drop in June.

On a yearly basis, producer prices sank 0.6 percent after easing 0.1 percent in the previous month.

Export prices were down 0.3 percent on month and 4.7 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices sank 1.8 percent on month and 8.1 percent on year.

Individually, prices were down for chemicals, petroleum products and agriculture items. Prices were up for utilities and metal products.