Japan Producer Prices Unchanged In March

(RTTNews) - Producer prices in Japan were flat on month in March, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday.

That beat forecasts for a decline of 0.3 percent following the upwardly revised 0.3 percent contraction in February (originally -0.4 percent).

On a yearly basis, producer prices climbed 7.2 percent - also beating forecasts for an increase of 7.1 percent following the upwardly revised 8.3 percent jump in the previous month (originally 8.2 percent).

Export prices rose 0.1 percent on month and fell 0.4 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices dropped 1.8 percent on month and added 0.4 percent on year.