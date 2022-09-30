Britische Pfund - Australischer Dollar - Kurs (GBP - AUD)
30.09.2022 02:15:05
Japan Retail Sales Advance 1.4% On Month In August
(RTTNews) - The total value of retail sales in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent on month in August, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Friday.
That beat forecasts for an increase of 1.0 percent following the downwardly 0.7 percent gain in July (originally 0.8 percent).
On a yearly basis, retail sales improved 4.1 percent - again beating expectations for a gain of 2.8 percent and up from 2.4 percent a month earlier.
