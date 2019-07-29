Japan Retail Sales Flat In June

(RTTNews) - The value of retail sales in Japan was roughly unchanged in June on a seasonally adjusted basis, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Monday.

That exceeded expectations for a decline of 0.3 percent following the upwardly revised 0.4 percent gain in May (originally 0.3 percent).

On a yearly basis, retail sales advanced 0.5 percent - again beating forecasts for 0.2 percent following the upwardly revised 1.3 percent jump in the previous month (originally 1.2 percent).

Large retailer sales fell 0.5 percent on year - but that also beat forecasts for a drop of 0.6 percent following the 0.5 percent decline a month earlier.