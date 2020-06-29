Japan Retail Sales Tumble 12.3% On Year In May

(RTTNews) - Retail sales in Japan were down 12.3 percent on year in May, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Monday.

That missed expectations for a drop of 11.6 percent following the 13.7 percent decline in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, retail sales advanced a seasonally adjusted 2.1 percent on month - beating forecasts for a decline of 5.4 percent after sinking a downwardly revised 9.9 percent in April (originally -9.6 percent).