Japan Services PMI Falls Into Contraction - Jibun

(RTTNews) - The services sector in Japan dropped into contraction territory in January, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed on Thursday with a services PMI score of 47.6.

That's down from 52.1 in December and it moves beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

New business fell back into decline in the latest survey period. The reduction was the first for three months and modest overall. Panel members mentioned that the spread of the Omicron variant and renewed restrictions had weighed on demand.

Moreover, international demand also returned to contraction territory, at a similar pace as total new orders. Where export sales fell, panel members attributed this to a surge in infections across key markets. Japanese service providers reduced employment levels for the third month in a row in January, and at the fastest pace since May 2020, Anecdotal evidence suggested that retirements and the non-replacement of voluntary leavers were behind the fall.

The survey also showed that the composite PMI sank to 49.9 in January from 52.5 in December.

The larger services sector led the stagnation, with renewed reductions in both activity and new work. Meanwhile, their manufacturing counterparts saw both output and incoming business rise, with growth in production levels at a near eight year high. The solid rise in manufacturing orders offset a modest fall at services firms, which resulted in the softest rise in aggregate orders in three months. Weaker demand conditions also led to a renewed reduction in outstanding business.