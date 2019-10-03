|
03.10.2019 03:00:04
Japan Services PMI Falls To 52.8 In September - Jibun
(RTTNews) - The services sector in Japan continued to expand in September, albeit at a slower rate, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed on Friday with a PMI score of 52.8.
That's down from the 22-month high of 53.3 in August, although it remains well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
Individually, output was up solidly in September, although new orders grew at a pace below trend for 2019. Selling charges increased only fractionally.
The survey also showed that the composite index came in at 51.5, down from 51.9 in August.
