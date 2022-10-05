Japan Services PMI Moves To Expansion In September - Jibun

(RTTNews) - The services sector in Japan climbed into expansion territory in September, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed on Wednesday with a services PMI score of 52.2.

That's up from 49.5 in August, and it moves above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Looser COVID-19 policies helped lift activity levels across Japan. The level of incoming new business rose at a relatively solid pace in September amid reports of recovering demand conditions. This was also partly aided by new business inflows from abroad, which rose for the first time since April during the latest survey period.

The survey also showed that the composite index improved to 51.0 from 49.4 in August.

The increase in business activity was driven by the service sector as goods production declined for a third straight month. Overall, the pace of growth was modest despite being the quickest in three months. September survey data also signaled renewed growth in new business. Again, this was a reflection of stronger demand for services as goods producers recorded another decrease in their order books.