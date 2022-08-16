Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
Japan Tertiary Activity Drops In June
(RTTNews) - Japan's tertiary activity dropped for the first time in four months in June, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Tuesday.
The seasonally adjusted tertiary activity index declined 0.2 percent month-on-month in June, after a 1.1 percent growth in May. Economists had forecast a 0.5 percent increase.
Among the individual components, the indexes for medical, health care and welfare, real estate, retail trade, living and amusement-related services, business-related services, information and communications, and goods rental and leasing declined in June.
Meanwhile, transport and postal activities, electricity, gas, heat supply and water, finance and insurance, flat industries, and wholesale trade increased.
On a yearly basis, the tertiary activity rose 2.4 percent in June, after a 3.9 percent growth in the previous month.
