Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
17.08.2023 08:19:02
Japan Tertiary Activity Falls 0.4% In June
(RTTNews) - Japan's tertiary activity index decreased more-than-expected in June after rising in the previous two months, according to data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry on Thursday.
The seasonally adjusted tertiary activity index dropped 0.4 percent month-on-month in June, reversing a 1.0 percent rise in May. Economists had expected a slower decline of 0.2 percent for the month.
Among the individual components, living and amusement-related services, medical, health care, and welfare, retail trade, business-related services, electricity, gas, heat supply, and water, goods rental and leasing, and wholesale trade decreased in June.
Meanwhile, finance and insurance, transport and postal activities, real estate, information, and communications increased.
On a yearly basis, the tertiary activity index rose at a slower pace of 1.8 percent in June after a 2.1 percent gain in the prior month.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSorgen um China: ATX und DAX gehen leichter ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schließlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit roten Vorzeichen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben am Freitag nach. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich uneinheitlich an dem letzten Handelstag der Woche. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenausklang in Rot.