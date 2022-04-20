Japan Tertiary Activity Falls In February

(RTTNews) - Japan's tertiary activity declined for the third straight month in February, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Wednesday.

The tertiary activity index declined 1.3 percent month-on-month in February, following a 0.2 percent decrease in January.

Among the individual components, living and amusement-related services, wholesale trade, retail trade, transport and postal activities, real estate, business-related services, and goods rental and leasing decreased in February.

Meanwhile, information and communications, finance and insurance, electricity, gas, heat supply and water, flat industries, and medical, health care and welfare increased.

On a yearly basis, the tertiary activity index rose 0.7 percent in February, after a 2.1 percent growth in the previous month.