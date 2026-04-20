Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen

214,5846
 JPY
0,3679
0,17 %
JPY - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
JPY/GBP
>
20.04.2026 08:35:52

Japan Tertiary Activity Index Falls 0.4% In February

(RTTNews) - Japan's tertiary activity index decreased in February after recovering in the previous month, according to data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted tertiary activity index fell 0.4 percent on a monthly basis, reversing a 2.0 percent increase in January, which was the first increase in three months.

Among industries, retail trade, wholesale trade, utilities, transport and postal activities, real estate, business-related services, and medical, health care, and welfare decreased in February.

On the other hand, finance and insurance, living and amusement-related services, and information and communication saw an increase.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

19.04.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 16: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
19.04.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 16
18.04.26 KW 16: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
18.04.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17.04.26 KW 16: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX mit schwachem Start -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichnen am Montag Verluste. Die Börsen in Fernost nehmen zum Wochenbeginn Fahrt auf.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen