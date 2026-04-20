Japan Tertiary Activity Index Falls 0.4% In February

(RTTNews) - Japan's tertiary activity index decreased in February after recovering in the previous month, according to data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted tertiary activity index fell 0.4 percent on a monthly basis, reversing a 2.0 percent increase in January, which was the first increase in three months.

Among industries, retail trade, wholesale trade, utilities, transport and postal activities, real estate, business-related services, and medical, health care, and welfare decreased in February.

On the other hand, finance and insurance, living and amusement-related services, and information and communication saw an increase.