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15.09.2026 08:46:48
Japan Tertiary Activity Index Rebounds 0.4%
(RTTNews) - Japan's tertiary activity index increased more-than-expected in July, according to data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry on Tuesday.
The seasonally adjusted tertiary activity index rose 0.4 percent on a monthly basis, reversing a 0.2 percent fall in June. The expected rebound was 0.3 percent.
Among industries, information and communications, real estate, living and amusement-related services, retail trade, transport and postal activities, utilities, and wholesale trade increased in July. Meanwhile, declines were seen across finance and insurance, medical, health care and welfare, and business-related services.
On a yearly basis, the growth in the tertiary activity eased to 2.3 percent from 2.5 percent.
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