Japan Tertiary Activity Index Rebounds 0.9%

(RTTNews) - Japan's tertiary activity index increased in July after falling in the previous month, according to data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted tertiary activity index rose 0.9 percent month-on-month in July, reversing a 0.7 percent fall in June.

Among individual components, electricity, gas, heat supply and water, information services, transport and postal activities, wholesale trade, finance and insurance, retail trade, real estate, living and amusement related services, manufacturing-dependent business services, and non-manufacturing dependent business services increased in July.

At the same time, medical, health care and welfare, financial services, business-related service, information and communications declined.

On a yearly basis, the tertiary activity index grew at a faster pace of 2.7 percent in July versus a 1.4 percent gain in the prior month.