Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
|
17.05.2022 15:18:04
Japan Tertiary Activity Rises In March
(RTTNews) - Japan's tertiary activity improved for the first time in four months in March, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Tuesday.
The seasonally adjusted tertiary activity index rose 1.3 percent month-on-month in March, reversing a 1.8 percent fall in February.
Among the individual components, output in the living and amusement-related services, transport and postal activities, retail trade, business-related services, medical, health care and welfare and food rental and leasing increased in March.
Meanwhile, activity declined in information and communications, finance and insurance, electricity, gas, heat supply and water and real estate.
On a yearly basis, the tertiary activity index climbed 8.5 percent in March, in contrast to a 8.8 percent fall in the previous month.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen: US-Börsen im Sinkflug - Dow unter 32.000--Punkte-Marke -- ATX und DAX schließen im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend höher
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben zur Wochenmitte ab. An der Wall Street rutschen die Kurse am Mittwoch deutlich ab. Die asiatischen Börsen entwickelten sich positiv.