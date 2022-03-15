Japan Trade Data Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Wednesday release February figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Imports are expected to jump 28.0 percent on year, slowing from 39.6 percent in January. Exports are called higher by an annual 21.0 percent, up from 9.6 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at 112.6 billion yen following the 2,191.1 billion yen shortfall a month earlier.

Japan also will see final January figures for industrial production; previously, output was down 1.0 percent on month and up 2.7 percent on year, while capacity utilization fell 0.4 percent.

New Zealand will provide Q4 data for its current account, with forecasts calling for a deficit of NZ$6.213 billion following the NZ$8.3 billion shortfall in the previous three months.

Australia will see February figures for the leading economic index from Westpac; in January, the index was up 0.1 percent on month.

China will release February's house price index; in January, prices were up 2.3 percent on year.