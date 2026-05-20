Japan Trade Surplus Y301.9 Billion In April

(RTTNews) - Japan posted a merchandise trade surplus of 301.9 billion yen in April, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.

That blew away forecasts for a deficit of 29.7 billion yen following the 643.0 billion yen surplus in March.

Exports were up 14.8 percent on year to 10.507 trillion yen, beating expectations for an increase of 9.3 percent and up from 11.5 percent in the previous month.

Imports added an annual 9.7 percent versus expectations for a gain of 8.3 percent following the 10.9 percent increase a month earlier.