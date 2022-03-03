Japan Unemployment Data On Tap For Friday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Friday release jobless figures for January, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at 2.7 percent, while the jobs-to-applicant ratio is also called unchanged at 1.16.

South Korea will release February numbers for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.4 percent on month and 3.5 percent on year - slowing from 0.6 percent on month and 3.6 percent on year in January.

Australia will provide January figures for retail sales; in December, sales were down 4.4 percent on month.

Thailand will release February numbers for consumer prices, with forecasts calling for an increase of 4.05 percent on year - up from 3.23 percent in January. Core CPI is called higher by an annual 0.62 percent, up from 0.52 percent a month earlier.

Singapore will see January numbers for retail sales; in December, sales were up 2.3 percent on month and 6.7 percent on year.

Hong Kong will provide January data for retail sales; in December, sales were up 3.4 percent on year.