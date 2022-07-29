Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
|
29.07.2022 01:36:23
Japan Unemployment Rate Steady At 2.6% In June
(RTTNews) - The jobless rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.6 percent in June, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.
That missed expectations for 2.5 percent, although it was unchanged from the May reading.
The jobs-to-applicant ratio improved to 1.27 - beating forecasts for 1.25 and up from 1.24 in the previous month.
The participation rate was 63.0 percent - also beating forecasts for 62.9 percent and up from 62.7 a month earlier.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- Bilanzen von Amazon und Apple überraschen positiv: ATX steigt vor dem Wochenende kräftig -- DAX höher -- Asiatische Börsen schließen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche in sehr starker Verfassung. Auch der DAX stieg an. Am US-Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag aufwärts. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag derweil bergab.