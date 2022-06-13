Latvia Current Account Deficit Narrows In April

(RTTNews) - Latvia's current account deficit decreased in April, after widening in the previous month, figures from the Latvian Central Bank showed on Monday.

The current account deficit decreased to EUR 238 million in April from EUR 367 million in March.

In the corresponding month last year, the deficit was EUR 122 million.

The deficit in goods trade narrowed to EUR 432 million in April from EUR 436 million in the prior month. At the same time, the services trade surplus shrank to EUR 135 million from EUR 140 million.

The capital account surplus came in at EUR 26 million in April, down notably from EUR 61 million in March. On the other hand, the financial account balance turned to a surplus of EUR 46 million from a deficit of EUR 142 million.