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04.09.2026 16:11:53
Latvia Industrial Output Falls 0.2% In July
(RTTNews) - Latvia's industrial production declined for the first time in sixteen months in July, data from the Official Statistics Portal showed on Friday.
Industrial output dropped a calendar-adjusted 0.2 percent year-on-year in July, slower than the 0.5 percent increase in June.
Among sectors, mining and quarrying output also logged a renewed contraction of 0.5 percent, while the decline in the utility sector output eased markedly to 1.1 percent from 14.0 percent. On the other side, manufacturing production rebounded strongly by 1.8 percent.
On a monthly basis, industrial production recovered 0.1 percent versus a 0.9 percent decrease in June.
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