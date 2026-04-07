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07.04.2026 15:29:07
Latvia Industrial Output Growth Eases To 4.0%
(RTTNews) - Latvia's industrial production growth moderated sharply in February, data from the Official Statistics Portal showed on Tuesday.
Industrial output advanced a calendar-adjusted 4.0 percent year-on-year in February, much slower than the 13.2 percent surge in January. Production has been growing since April 2025.
Among sectors, the annual production growth in the utility sector softened markedly to 24.6 percent from 57.1 percent. Meanwhile, the decline in mining and quarrying output deepened to 37.2 percent from 30.8 percent. Data showed that manufacturing output logged a renewed contraction of 2.2 percent.
On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 1.3 percent in February, reversing a 3.1 percent rebound in the prior month.
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