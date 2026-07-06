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06.07.2026 14:45:40

Latvia Industrial Output Growth Eases To 6.2%

(RTTNews) - Latvia's industrial production growth eased for the second straight month in May, data from the Official Statistics Portal showed on Monday.

Industrial output advanced a calendar-adjusted 6.2 percent year-on-year in May, slower than the 7.0 percent surge in April. Production has been rising since April 2025.

Among sectors, the annual production growth in the utility sector softened to 10.5 percent from 12.1 percent. Similarly, the annual growth in manufacturing eased to 6.1 percent from 6.8 percent. Meanwhile, mining and quarrying production logged a renewed increase of 2.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 0.4 percent after remaining flat in the prior month.

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