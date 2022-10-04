04.10.2022 12:57:47

Latvia Industrial Production Falls For Second Month

(RTTNews) - Latvia's industrial production declined for the second successive month in August due to a contraction in manufacturing output, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production dropped a calendar adjusted 0.3 percent year-on-year in August, well below the 2.9 percent fall in July.

Manufacturing output registered a decrease of 2.6 percent annually in August, while mining and quarrying production advanced 6.2 percent.

Production in the electricity and gas supply segment logged a sharp annual growth of 20.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent in August, reversing a 1.2 percent fall seen a month ago.

