Latvia Industrial Production Grows In April

(RTTNews) - Latvia's industrial production expanded at the start of the second quarter, driven by strong growth in manufacturing output, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Friday.

Industrial production advanced a calendar adjusted 3.7 percent year-over-year in April. Output in the manufacturing sector registered an increase of 5.3 percent in April compared to last year. At the same time, mining quarrying output fell sharply by 11.3 percent and that of electricity and gas supply declined 1.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent in April.

