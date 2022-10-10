Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
10.10.2022 16:22:10
Latvia Inflation Accelerates In September
(RTTNews) - Latvia's consumer price inflation accelerated to a new record high in September, as the majority of commodity groups indicated rising prices, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Monday.
Consumer prices surged 22.2 percent year-on-year in September, following a 21.5 percent stable rate of increase in August.
The upward trend in inflation was largely driven by a 51.6 percent surge in housing costs, led by increased prices for electricity, heat energy, solid fuels and natural gas.
Transport charges also registered a sharp annual growth of 21.9 percent amid soaring fuel prices.
Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 27.5 percent and those for restaurants and hotels rose 17.5 percent.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 1.6 percent in September, after a 0.4 percent gain in August.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen sind zurück: ATX letztlich im Minus -- DAX schließt unverändert -- Wall Street geht tiefer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen beenden den Handelstag mit Verlusten
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Montag nach unten. In Deutschland waren nach schwachem Start zeitweise grüne Vorzeichen zu sehen, der DAX schloss aber beim Freitagsschlusskurs. Der US-Aktienmarkt konnte bis Handelsende einen großen Teil der zwischenzeitlichen Verluste wettmachen, ging aber trotzdem leichter aus dem Geschäft. In Fernost zeigten sich die Börsen zum Wochenstart mit roten Vorzeichen.