Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
08.08.2022 14:14:34
Latvia Inflation At Record High
(RTTNews) - Latvia's consumer price inflation accelerated further to a new record high in July, as the majority of commodity groups indicated rising prices, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Monday.
Consumer prices surged 21.5 percent year-on-year in July, following a 19.3 percent rise in June.
The upward trend in inflation was largely driven by a 50.7 percent surge in housing costs, led by increased prices for natural gas, solid fuels, electricity and heat energy.
Transport charges also registered a sharp annual growth of 28.8 percent amid soaring fuel prices.
Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 24.3 percent and those for restaurants and hotels rose 15.0 percent.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 2.2 percent in July, after a 2.4 percent gain in the prior month.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVorsichtiger Optimismus vor Inflationsdaten: ATX mit Verlusten - DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische wie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Dienstag in Rot. Die Börsen Asiens konnten sich auch am Dienstag nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.