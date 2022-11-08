08.11.2022 15:28:10

Latvia Inflation Eases Slightly In October

(RTTNews) - Latvia's consumer price inflation eased slightly in October after reaching a new record high in September, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices surged 21.8 percent year-on-year in October, following a 22.5 percent increase in the prior month.

The overall strong inflation was largely driven by a 46.9 percent jump in housing costs, led by increased prices for heat energy, solid fuels, natural gas and electricity.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages alone grew 29.5 percent, and transport charges were 20.1 percent more expensive compared to last year, linked to higher fuel prices.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.8 percent at the start of the fourth quarter.

