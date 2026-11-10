Latvia Inflation Eases Slightly To 3.1%

(RTTNews) - Latvia's consumer price inflation moderated marginally in October after remaining stable in the previous month, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 3.1 percent year-on-year in October, following a 3.2 percent increase in September.

The overall inflation was mainly driven by higher prices in the transport group and housing and utilities, as well as lower prices in the restaurants and accommodation services group, the agency said.

The annual price growth in housing and utility costs eased to 6.8 percent from 7.3 percent, and the deflation in food and non-alcoholic beverages deepened to 5.3 percent from 4.8 percent.

Meanwhile, inflation based on transportation rose to 12.8 percent from 12.6 percent, and health costs grew at a faster pace of 3.5 percent versus a 2.9 percent rise a month ago.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.4 percent versus a 0.2 percent gain in September.

Separate official data showed that the trade deficit of the country widened somewhat to EUR 369.8 million in September from EUR 362.9 million in the same month last year. Exports climbed 12.8 percent annually, and imports were 10.9 percent higher.