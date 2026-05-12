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12.05.2026 14:08:20

Latvia Inflation Eases To 2.9% In April

(RTTNews) - Latvia's consumer price inflation moderated in April after rising in the previous month, data from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 2.9 percent year-on-year in April, slower than the 3.4 percent increase in March.

The slowdown in inflation was mainly driven by a 0.3 percent fall in costs for food and non-alcoholic beverages, which grew 1.1 percent in March. The annual price growth in clothing and footwear eased to 0.6 percent from 2.1 percent.

On the other hand, inflation based on transportation accelerated to 8.5 percent from 7.3 percent amid a 28.1 percent surge in fuel costs.

Monthly, consumer prices moved up 0.6 percent versus a 1.9 percent increase in March.

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