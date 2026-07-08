Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1729
 EUR
0,0018
0,16 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
08.07.2026 13:01:46

Latvia Inflation Eases To 3.4% In June

(RTTNews) - Latvia's consumer price inflation moderated slightly in June from a five-month high in the previous month, data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 3.4 percent year-on-year in June, following a 3.5 percent increase in May.

Inflation based on transportation softened to 7.1 percent from 11.1 percent amid a slowdown in petrol costs. The deflation in food and non-alcoholic beverages eased marginally to 0.3 percent from 0.4 percent, and clothing and footwear prices continued to drop by 0.6 percent.

Meanwhile, the annual price growth in housing and utilities accelerated to 7.2 percent from 5.8 percent.

Monthly, consumer prices remained flat in June versus a 0.5 percent increase in May.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

05.07.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 27: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
05.07.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 27
04.07.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
04.07.26 KW 27: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.07.26 KW 27: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX letztlich tief im Minus -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich gespalten
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex gaben am Mittwoch ab. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich uneinheitlich. An den Märkten in Asien ging es zur Wochenmitte in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen