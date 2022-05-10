10.05.2022 15:15:33

Latvia Inflation Highest Since October 2008

(RTTNews) - Latvia's consumer price inflation accelerated further in April to reach its highest level in almost thirteen-and-a-half years, as majority of commodity groups indicated rising prices, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index climbed 13.0 percent year-on-year in April, following an 11.5 percent rise in March.

The index has been rising since March 2021 and the latest rate of increase was the fastest since October 2008, when prices had grown 13.8 percent.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages surged 17.4 percent annually in April. Prices of goods and services related to transport grew surged 24.7 percent due to higher fuel costs.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased at a faster rate of 2.2 percent in April, after 0.9 percent rise in March.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Plus -- DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert zur Wochenmitte höher. Der DAX bewegt sich auf grünem Terrain. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte präsentieren sich am Mittwoch mit positiver Tendenz.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen