08.09.2022 15:18:15

Latvia Inflation Remains Stable In August

(RTTNews) - Latvia's consumer price inflation held steady to remain at its record high in August, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Thursday.

Consumer prices surged 21.5 percent year-on-year in July, the same rate of increase as in the previous month.

The overall inflation was largely driven by a 52.4 percent surge in housing costs, led by increased prices for electricity, heat energy, solid fuels and natural gas.

Transport charges also registered a sharp annual growth of 23.4 percent amid a 40.4 percent surge in fuel prices.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 25.7 percent and those for restaurants and hotels rose 15.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.2 percent in August, after a 2.2 percent gain in the prior month.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX deutlich höher -- DAX über 1.000 Punkte -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische wie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Freitag mit deutlichen Aufschlägen. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentieren sich vorm Wochenende mit Aufschlägen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen