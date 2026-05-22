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22.05.2026 15:23:47

Latvia Jobless Rate Rises To 7.1% In Q1

(RTTNews) - Latvia's unemployment rate increased in the first quarter of 2026 after falling in the previous quarter, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Friday.

The jobless rate rose to 7.1 percent in the first quarter from 6.7 percent in the fourth quarter. In the corresponding period last year, the jobless rate was 7.4 percent.

The number of unemployed people increased to 66,400 in the March quarter from 63,800 in the preceding three-month period.

The youth unemployment rate, which applies to 15 to 24 years, decreased to 9.4 percent in the first quarter from 13.5 percent in the December quarter.

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