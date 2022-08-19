Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
19.08.2022 16:34:51
Latvia PPI Inflation Eases Further
(RTTNews) - Latvia's producer price inflation eased for the second straight month in July, though slightly, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Friday.
The producer price index climbed 30.2 percent year-on-year in July, just below the 30.9 percent surge in June. Prices have been rising since January 2021.
Among components, prices for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply grew the most, by 98.6 percent annually in July, and those for water supply rose 20.3 percent.
Prices for manufacturing also registered a double-digit growth of 18.7 percent and mining and quarrying prices gained 20.3 percent.
Domestic market prices were 47.5 percent higher in July compared to last year and foreign market prices increased 15.9 percent.
On a monthly basis, total producer prices moved up 2.3 percent in July, following a 2.6 rise in June.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tiefer -- Wall Street schlussendlich im Abwärtssog -- Asiens Börsen letztlich richtungslos
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Freitag bergab. Der deutsche Leitindex gab ebenfalls nach. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich in der Verlustzone. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich zum Wochenausklang unentschlossen.