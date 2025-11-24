Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1357
 EUR
-0,0022
-0,19 %
24.11.2025 13:31:11

Latvia Producer Price Inflation Rises To 1.7%

(RTTNews) - Latvia's producer prices increased at the fastest pace in eight months in October, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Monday.

The producer price index climbed 1.7 percent year-on-year in October, faster than the 1.4 percent increase in the previous month.

Further, this was the steepest increase since February, when prices rose 3.7 percent.

Among components, prices for mining and quarrying grew by 17.9 percent annually in October, while those for manufacturing rose by 1.4 percent. Data showed that prices for the utility sector increased by 0.7 percent.

Domestic market prices were 0.7 percent higher compared to last year, and foreign market prices climbed by 2.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, total producer prices rose 0.8 percent in October.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen am Montag letztlich fester -- Feiertag in Japan
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen Zuschläge im frühen Handel. In Fernost waren zum Wochenbeginn Gewinne zu erkennen.
