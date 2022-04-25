Latvia Producer Prices Increase At Faster Pace

(RTTNews) - Latvia's producer price inflation increased in March after easing in the previous month, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Monday.

The producer price index grew 27.2 percent year-on-year in March, following a 25.1 percent increase in February. In January, prices had climbed 27.0 percent.

Among components, prices for manufacturing grew 19.7 percent yearly in March and those for water supply gained 31.9 percent.

Prices for mining and quarrying, and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply rose by 16.2 percent and 68.8 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 3.0 percent in March.

Domestic market prices gained 4.4 percent monthly in March and foreign market prices rose 1.8 percent.