29.06.2022 15:18:58

Latvia Retail Sales Growth Eases Further

(RTTNews) - Latvia's retail sales growth slowed for the fourth successive month in May, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Wednesday.

Retail sales rose a calendar-adjusted 4.2 percent year-over-year in May, slightly slower than the 4.5 percent gain in the previous month. Sales have been rising since December last year.

Turnover of retail trade in non-food products, except for retail sales of automotive fuels, grew 7.8 percent yearly in May and those of food products increased 2.9 percent.

Meanwhile, sales of automotive fuel registered a fall of 2.6 percent and retail sales via mail order houses or via internet dropped sharply by 7.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales declined a seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent in May, following a 4.4 percent decrease in April.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Weitere Verluste: ATX merklich schwächer - DAX sackt deutlich unter 13.000 Punkte -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag deutlich tiefer. Auch der DAX notiert mit kräftigen Abschlägen. Die Börsen in Asien wiesen am Donnerstag gemischte Vorzeichen auf.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen