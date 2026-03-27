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27.03.2026 14:49:36

Latvia Retail Sales Growth Eases To 4.3%

(RTTNews) - Latvia's retail sales growth moderated in February after rebounding in the previous month, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Friday.

Retail sales rose a calendar-adjusted 4.3 percent year-over-year in February, slower than the 6.4 percent surge in January. Sales have been rising since June last year.

The annual sales growth in non-food products, except for retail sales of automotive fuels, eased to 6.7 percent in February from 9.7 percent in the prior month. Meanwhile, sales of food, beverages, and tobacco remained flat after falling 1.7 percent a month ago.

Data showed that sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores registered an increase of 6.2 percent, much slower than the 12.4 percent growth in January.

On a monthly basis, retail sales fell 1.1 percent in February, reversing a 1.5 percent rise in the previous month.

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