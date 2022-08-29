29.08.2022 15:14:15

Latvia Retail Sales Rebound In July

(RTTNews) - Latvia's retail sales increased slightly in July, after falling in the previous month, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Monday.

Retail sales rose a calendar-adjusted 0.5 percent year-over-year in July, reversing a 0.7 percent decline in June, which was the first fall in seven months.

Turnover of retail trade in non-food products, except for retail sales of automotive fuels, grew 3.4 percent yearly in July and those of food products increased 1.7 percent.

Meanwhile, sales of automotive fuel registered a fall of 8.4 percent and retail sales via mail order houses or via internet dropped sharply by 10.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, the seasonally adjusted retail sales declined at a steady rate of 0.4 percent in July.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Inflationsdaten im Fokus: ATX in Grün -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht am Dienstag moderate Gewinne. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt startet einen Erholungsversuch. Die Märkte in Fernost finden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen