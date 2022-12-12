Latvia Trade Deficit Widens In October

(RTTNews) - Latvia's foreign trade deficit increased in October from a year ago, as imports grew more rapidly than imports, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Monday.

The trade deficit narrowed to EUR 565.1 million in October from EUR 296.8 million in the corresponding month last year. In September, the shortfall was EUR 332.5 million.

As compared to last year, exports rose 15.6 percent, while imports climbed much faster, by 27.6 percent.

The major export partners were Lithuania, Estonia, Germany, and Sweden, those of import were Lithuania, Estonia, Germany, and Poland.

On a monthly basis, both exports and imports dropped by 15.1 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively, in October.