Latvia Unemployment Rate Falls In Q2

(RTTNews) - Latvia's unemployment rate decreased in the June quarter, after rising in the previous quarter, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Tuesday.

The jobless rate dropped to 6.6 percent in the second quarter from 7.3 percent in the first quarter.

Further, this was the lowest unemployment rate since the fourth quarter of 2019, when it was 6.0 percent.

In the corresponding period last year, the jobless rate was 7.9 percent.

The number of unemployed people decreased to 62,800 in the second quarter from 68,000 in the preceding thee-month period.

The youth unemployment rate, which applies to 15 to 24 years, rose to 14.8 percent in the June quarter from 12.0 percent in the March quarter.

Data also showed that the employment rate climbed from 63.2 percent in the previous quarter to 64.0 percent in the second quarter.