Latvia Unemployment Rate Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - Latvia's jobless rate increased in the first quarter, after falling in the previous two quarters, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Wednesday.

The jobless rate rose to 7.3 percent in the March quarter from 7.1 percent in the fourth quarter.

In the corresponding period last year, the unemployment rate was 8.1 percent.

The number of unemployed people increased to 68,000 in the first quarter from 66,500 in the preceding thee-month period.

The youth unemployment rate, which applies to 15 to 24 years, climbed to 6.9 percent in the March quarter from 6.2 percent in the December quarter.

Data also showed that the employment rate rose from 62.7 percent in the previous quarter to 63.2 percent in the first quarter