28.10.2022 16:18:18
Latvian GDP Contracts In Q3
(RTTNews) - Latvia's economy contracted in the third quarter, after expanding in the previous five quarters, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Friday.
Gross domestic product fell a non-adjusted 0.6 percent year-on-year in the September quarter, reversing a 2.9 percent rise in the June quarter.
On a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, GDP also contracted 0.4 percent in the third quarter, following a 2.7 percent expansion in the previous quarter.
On a quarterly basis, the seasonally and calendar-adjusted GDP decreased 1.7 percent in the September quarter, after a stagnation in the previous quarter.
Detailed data for the third quarter growth is set to be released on November 30.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison und Notenbanken im Blick: ATX geht mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- DAX letztendlich etwas fester -- US-Börsen schließen stark -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit kräftigen Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kämpfte sich am Freitag ins Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex gab seine Verluste ebenfalls wieder ab. An den US-Börsen herrschte am Freitag Erholung. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende teils deutlich tiefer.