Latvian Inflation Remains Stable In August
(RTTNews) - Latvia's consumer price inflation held steady in August after easing in the previous month, data from the statistical office showed on Monday.
Consumer prices rose 0.7 percent year-on-year in August, the same rate of increase as in the previous month.
Food price inflation softened to 0.9 percent in August from 2.1 percent a month ago, while housing costs dropped by 1.9 percent. Health costs grew at a slightly faster pace of 0.6 percent versus 0.3 percent in July.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.5 percent in August, reversing a 0.1 percent slight rebound in the prior month.
