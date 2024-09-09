09.09.2024 14:08:59

Latvian Inflation Remains Stable In August

(RTTNews) - Latvia's consumer price inflation held steady in August after easing in the previous month, data from the statistical office showed on Monday.

Consumer prices rose 0.7 percent year-on-year in August, the same rate of increase as in the previous month.

Food price inflation softened to 0.9 percent in August from 2.1 percent a month ago, while housing costs dropped by 1.9 percent. Health costs grew at a slightly faster pace of 0.6 percent versus 0.3 percent in July.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.5 percent in August, reversing a 0.1 percent slight rebound in the prior month.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor US-Inflationsdaten: ATX freundlich -- DAX nur noch knapp im Plus -- Nikkei, Hang Seng und Co. letztlich mit klaren Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte im Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex seine Gewinne nahezu vollständig wieder abgibt. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte gaben am Mittwoch nach.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen