Lithuania Industrial Production Expands 3.3%

(RTTNews) - Lithuania's industrial production expanded in June amid strong growth in manufacturing output, data from Statistics Lithuania showed on Friday.

Industrial production climbed a working-day-adjusted 3.3 percent year-on-year in June.

Production in the manufacturing sector advanced 7.4 percent annually in June, while that in the mining and quarrying sector declined 6.8 percent.

The largest negative contribution came from the production of electricity, gas, steam supply, and air conditioning, which plunged by 46.1 percent.

Among the major industrial groups, production of energy products grew the most, by 63.9 percent yearly in June, and that of capital goods rose 3.4 percent. On the other hand, durable goods output was 16.1 percent lower compared to last year.

On a monthly basis, industrial production also increased a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 3.3 percent in June.

Without adjustment, industrial production grew 5.6 percent yearly, while it fell 0.3 percent from a month ago.