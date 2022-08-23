Lithuania Industrial Production Grows In July

(RTTNews) - Lithuania's industrial production logged a sharp expansion in July, largely driven by robust output growth in the power sector, data from Statistics Lithuania showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production climbed a working-day adjusted 8.2 percent year-on-year in July.

Production in the electricity sector alone surged 60.1 percent annually in July, and output in the manufacturing sector grew 5.9 percent.

Production in the mining and quarrying sector was 4.1 percent higher compared to last year.

Among the major industrial groups, production of energy products grew the most, by 31.9 percent, yearly in July, and that of capital goods rose 13.3 percent. Meanwhile, durable goods showed no variations.

On a monthly basis, industrial production increased a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 6.5 percent in July.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production rose 7.2 percent yearly and by 1.6 percent monthly in July.