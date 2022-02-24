Lithuania Industrial Production Increases In January

(RTTNews) - Lithuania's industrial production increased in January, led by strong output growth in manufacturing as well as in mining and quarrying, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Thursday.

Industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 24.6 percent year-on-year in January.

Manufacturing output increased 25.5 percent annually in January. Excluding refined petroleum, manufacturing rose 13.8 percent.

Production in mining and quarrying grew 54.9 percent. Production of water supply, and waste management gained 4.8 percent and those in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply increased 16.2 percent.

Among the major industrial groupings, production of energy gained 66.8 percent yearly in January. Production of durable goods increased by 21.4 percent and those of non-durable goods rose 7.0 percent.

Production of intermediate goods rose 10.6 percent and those of capital goods increased 34.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production declined a seasonally and working-day adjusted 0.7 percent in January.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production grew 24.6 percent yearly in January and decreased 5.5 percent from a month ago.