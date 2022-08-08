Lithuania Inflation Accelerates Further

(RTTNews) - Lithuania's consumer price inflation continued its rising trend in July, figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.

The consumer price index climbed 21.6 percent year-on-year in July, faster than the 21.0 percent increase in June.

Utility costs alone jumped 50.4 percent yearly in July and transport costs rose 30.4 percent.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages also showed a double-digit growth of 29.9 percent and those for hotels, cafes and restaurants grew 15.3 percent.

Prices for furnishings, household equipment and routine maintenance of the house rose 12.5 percent and those of miscellaneous goods and services surged 13.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased at a slower rate of 1.2 percent in July, following a 2.3 percent rise in June.