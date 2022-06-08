Lithuania Inflation Accelerates In May

(RTTNews) - Lithuania's consumer price inflation increased at a faster rate in May, figures from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 18.9 percent year-on-year in May, following a 16.8 percent increase in April.

Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels surged 43.3 percent yearly in April and transport costs rose 27.5 percent.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages gained 24.8 percent and those for hotels, cafes and restaurants grew 15.0 percent.

Prices for furnishings, household equipment and routine maintenance of the house rose 12.8 percent and those of miscellaneous goods and services surged 12.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 2.3 percent in May, following a 1.9 percent increase in the prior month.